PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Hits $1.70 on Top Exchanges

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 87.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 104% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00004070 BTC on major exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $214,031.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 662,432,160 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlusCoin is an Ethereum-based cashback platform. PLS is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on DS PLUS mobile app. “

