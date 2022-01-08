Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,289,000 after buying an additional 51,622 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

