Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 27.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.