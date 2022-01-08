Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

