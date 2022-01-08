Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October comprises about 6.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 38.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

