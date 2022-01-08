Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 894 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.23 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

