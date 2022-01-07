Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Has $18.60 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841,067 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for 1.0% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 0.71% of Constellium worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Constellium by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 332,768 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

