Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $12.35 Million in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

