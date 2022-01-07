Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $150,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,469 shares of company stock worth $17,634,677. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

