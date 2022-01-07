Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $9.21 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,715 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

