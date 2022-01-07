Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,204,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 286,089 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth approximately $17,990,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 125.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 694,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 385,833 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTH stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

