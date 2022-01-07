BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,916 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $23,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

