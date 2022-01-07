Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Decreases By 41.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of ETW traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.08. 178,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.