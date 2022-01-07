Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LVOX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of LVOX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

