Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,472 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

NYSE:T traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,639,594. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

