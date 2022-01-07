Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

VIAC traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 421,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

