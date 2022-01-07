Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.54. 134,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

