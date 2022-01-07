WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,772.04.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $32.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,462.70. 4,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,872. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,342.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,306.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

