State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,699 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Twitter worth $58,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,105 shares of company stock worth $4,039,878 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR opened at $39.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.97.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.