Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,632 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $29,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

