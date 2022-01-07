Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Yandex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 125,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 47.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YNDX. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

