Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 133,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,790,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 34,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,085. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

