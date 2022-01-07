Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 93.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UFEB opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

