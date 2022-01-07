Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF makes up 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $57.33.

