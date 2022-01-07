Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January accounts for about 5.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 6.01% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $37.53.

