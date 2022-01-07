Freicoin Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $673,023.31 and approximately $132.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.