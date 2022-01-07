Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,089,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,067,122.75.
Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$14,700.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$19,000.00.
TSE LAM traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.77. 159,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.
