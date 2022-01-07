Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,089,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,067,122.75.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$14,700.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$19,000.00.

TSE LAM traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.77. 159,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

