Handy Trading 37.9% Lower This Week (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 52.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $73,570.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00060054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.19 or 0.07634205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.28 or 1.00057708 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,822,683 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

