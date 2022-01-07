Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.45%.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.