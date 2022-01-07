Ieq Capital LLC Buys 9,385 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.49.

SQ stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

