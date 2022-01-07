BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1,563.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

