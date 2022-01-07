Wealth Architects LLC Buys 458 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

