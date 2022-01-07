KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 14.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $432.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $268.36 and a 12 month high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.86.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.