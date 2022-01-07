JustInvest LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $637.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $595.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.89.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.