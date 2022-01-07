PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Position Lifted by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC increased its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 38.1% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC owned 0.57% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $46,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFUS. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.