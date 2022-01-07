EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $95.52 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

