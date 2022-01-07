Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,247 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,354,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,635,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 296,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.