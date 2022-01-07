Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $20.57 Million Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of AdaptHealth worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 353,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

