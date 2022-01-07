FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a market cap of $489.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

