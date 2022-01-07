FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $585.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $641.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.17. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

