Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:ROSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 2,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

