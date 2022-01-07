Short Interest in Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Drops By 63.6%

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:PSPC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. 5,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,692. Post Holdings Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter worth $175,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter worth $4,801,000.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.