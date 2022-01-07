Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 691,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,537. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Orange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Orange by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

