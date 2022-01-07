Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 33,134 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,134 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $116,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

