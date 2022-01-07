Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $983,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 48.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

