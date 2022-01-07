Community Financial Services Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 2.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.42 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

