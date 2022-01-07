Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.