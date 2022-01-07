Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 261 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $104.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

