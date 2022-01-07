Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $210.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.46.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.