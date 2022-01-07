834 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8,923.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,582 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 254,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 201,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $306.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

